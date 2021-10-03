QB Sam Darnold on loss to Cowboys: Panthers not going to 'cry about it'

The Carolina Panthers can’t be happy after their 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And they’re not, according to Sam Darnold.

He did, though, offer some encouraging words and qualifiers.

“We’re not the team that’s just gonna continue to look back on it and cry about it, I guess,” Darnold said after the team’s first defeat of the season. “We’re gonna obviously learn from it. Watch the tape tomorrow. Tonight, I know a lot of guys are gonna watch the tape. But we got Philly coming up, another good team. So we just gotta be ready to go.”

The Panthers seemingly weren’t ready to go throughout Week 4, where the Cowboys built up a 20-0 edge in the third quarter to help capture the win. Darnold wasn’t completely ready either, tossing up a handful of ill-advised throws, including a couple of picks to Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Sunday’s disappointing performance, however, can’t carry over into next week’s tilt with the 1-3 Philadelphia Eagles. Darnold, instead, believes the team will carry over a healthy aggression and hunger to improve into Week 5.

“I saw a lot of guys that were pissed off, but in a good way,” Darnold said. “They were eager to go watch the tape and get better from this. We got a bunch of good guys in that locker room. Resilient guys. And I think that’s a great way to put it. You can either out your head down and sulk or you can watch the tape, get better from it and continue to practice hard and practice well this whole next week getting ready for Philly.”