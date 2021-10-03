CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND CENTRAL LAKE IN COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that earlier heavy rains had moved out of the advisory area. However, radar estimates indicate that up to 3 inches of rainfall had occurred earlier across localized portions of the advisory area. While an additional isolated shower or two is possible, minor flooding should gradually subside early this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Blue Island and Munster.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, IN
City
Roseland, IN
City
Hobart, IN
City
Crown Point, IN
City
Portage, IN
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Canals#Flood Advisory#Lake Flood Advisory#Oak Forest#Crown Point Harvey
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy