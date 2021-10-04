CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Creepy Protesters Follow Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into Ladies’ Room & Continue Videoing While She’s in the Stall

By Sarah Rumpf
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressives are mad at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) — really, really mad — for her role in holding up a multi-trillion dollar spending bill, and one group of protesters was so annoyed at her, they thought it was ok to stalk her into a ladies’ room and continuing videoing her while she was in the stall, haranguing her about immigration reform and the infrastructure bill.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Sen#Arizona State University#Protest Riot#Bloomberg#Lucha Arizona#Jeneps
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy