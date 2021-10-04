Creepy Protesters Follow Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into Ladies’ Room & Continue Videoing While She’s in the Stall
Progressives are mad at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) — really, really mad — for her role in holding up a multi-trillion dollar spending bill, and one group of protesters was so annoyed at her, they thought it was ok to stalk her into a ladies’ room and continuing videoing her while she was in the stall, haranguing her about immigration reform and the infrastructure bill.www.mediaite.com
