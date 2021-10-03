CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McClain's takeaways from Texans' dreadful loss to Bills

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakeaways from the Texans’ 40-0 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium:. The Texans’ defense deserved a better fate than the 16-0 halftime deficit. The offense was wretched the entire game, particularly in the first half. The Texans had one first down and 8 yards. They were 0 for 6 on third down. They were minus-23 yards passing. Davis Mills completed one pass and was sacked three times. His rating was 0.0.

