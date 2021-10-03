CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why Lou Gramm’s Shadow King Collapsed After Only One Concert

By Matt Wardlaw
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lou Gramm released a couple of well-received solo albums outside of Foreigner in the late ‘80s, returning briefly to the group in the middle of the two for 1988’s Inside Information. But by the end of the decade, with the success of “Just Between You and Me” from his second solo release, 1989’s Long Hard Look, the prospects of a permanent career outside of Foreigner seemed more legitimate.

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Why Lou Gramm Is Touring Again: Exclusive Interview

Nearly three years ago, Lou Gramm announced from a stage in Schenectady, N.Y., that he was putting the wraps on performing as a solo artist. He expanded on that statement during a 2019 interview with UCR, saying retirement was treating him well and he was enjoying the time at home with family, friends and muscle-car collection.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve King
Person
Keith Olsen
Person
Joe Elliott
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Vivian Campbell
Person
Lou Gramm
nickiswift.com

Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo

Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad. During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

How much money does David Lee Roth have? The fortune of Van Halen’s frontman is being investigated as he announces his retirement.

Former Van Halen lead vocalist David Lee Roth announced his unexpected retirement to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review Journal on October 2. After his last performance on New Year’s Eve at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues, the singer mentioned his concert career. In addition, David stated that he...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Information#Black Sheep#Ucr
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forward

How Bob Dylan’s greatest song changed music history — a deep-dive into an accidental masterpiece

It begins with the quick snap of a snare drum — a kind of shot heard round the world — followed immediately by the thump of a kick drum before the seven-piece rock band explodes with the theme that would propel the hit single “Like a Rolling Stone” toward the top of the pop charts and into the cultural stratosphere, where, after changing the notion of what a pop song could be and influencing a thousand artists to follow, the rock poet Bob Dylan would ultimately garner a Nobel Prize for literature.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Alice Cooper Saw Syd Barrett Laugh at Cornflakes: Exclusive

Alice Cooper was no stranger to hedonism in his heyday, but even he was shocked by Syd Barrett's drug intake when he met Pink Floyd. The veteran shock-rocker revisits pivotal moments in his life and career in "Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Vampire," the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. In an exclusive excerpt, which you can hear below, Cooper recalls spending time with Pink Floyd while both bands were still making a name for themselves in the late '60s.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Drops New Update Amid Health Concerns

A healthier and lovelier Ozzy Osbourne is coming back soon. Osbourne promised to offer something new to his fans amid his health concerns, and it would happen soon as he revealed the progress of his new LP. In a new interview with Boneyard on Sirius XM (via Blabbermouth), Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Vibe

Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog Plus Name, Image, And Likeness To BMG For Undisclosed Amount

BMG has purchased the rights to Tina Turner’s name, image, likeness, and entire music catalog. The major acquisition—known as the Turner deal—includes her publishing rights, making it the company’s single largest artist acquisition ever. The payout from the sale was not disclosed. This is the first of many acquisitions set to be announced in the coming weeks. In a statement, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll expressed, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.” BMG CEO Hartwig...
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Demi Ramos: “Hold on tight”

Hold on tight. Your team is as important as anything else. Dedicate a window of time to your dream every single day. Even if you can only find 15 minutes. Make music with your friends. Challenge yourself. As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the...
CELEBRITIES
yoursun.com

'Legends of Rock: The Beatles & Roy Orbison'

It was 1963 and The Beatles had yet to hit it big in America. At the time, however, the “Fab Four” were a top band in the United Kingdom, and Roy Orbison was looking for a local act to bring in crowds for his first UK tour. The American crooner...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy