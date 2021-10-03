Trey Lance connects with Deebo Samuel for long San Francisco 49ers TD

Jimmy Garoppolo went down with yet another injury and the San Francisco 49ers had to turn to rookie Trey Lance.

Kyle Shanahan had to like what he saw on this play late in the third quarter.

Lance found Deebo Samuel standing all alone on the sidelines and the wideout did the rest.

The play covered 76 yards and brought San Francisco within 8 points of the Seattle Seahawks.

The PAT was no good. Regular kicker Robbie Gould could not go today and Mitch Wishnowsky was off on the extra point.