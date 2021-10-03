CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Lance connects with Deebo Samuel for long San Francisco 49ers TD

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo went down with yet another injury and the San Francisco 49ers had to turn to rookie Trey Lance.

Kyle Shanahan had to like what he saw on this play late in the third quarter.

Lance found Deebo Samuel standing all alone on the sidelines and the wideout did the rest.

The play covered 76 yards and brought San Francisco within 8 points of the Seattle Seahawks.

The PAT was no good. Regular kicker Robbie Gould could not go today and Mitch Wishnowsky was off on the extra point.

chatsports.com

Deebo Samuel has become the tone-setter for the 49ers offense

One of the most pleasant surprises this season has been the performance from Deebo Samuel. The third-year wideout is among the league leaders in targets, receiving yards, and yards per reception. Beyond the numbers, Samuel has learned what it takes to become a professional football player. Kyle Shanahan spoke about...
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers must lean on Deebo Samuel until offensive issues are sorted out

SANTA CLARA — If you’re worried about a 49ers offense that has had its issues at running back and wide receiver and has stalled out too many times over the past two weeks, consider where they’d be without Deebo Samuel. It is Samuel, and not $75 million tight end George...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Huge game in Week 4

Samuel caught eight of 12 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle on Sunday, adding one yard on one carry. Samuel's red-hot start to the 2021 season picked up more steam against the Seahawks on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) left the game at halftime, but Samuel importantly showed the ability to post big numbers even with backup quarterback Trey Lance, who threw two second-half touchdowns to Samuel. It's not clear what Garoppolo's calf injury means, nor is it known whether Lance's play in relief might reopen a quarterback competition in San Francisco. The good news for Samuel managers is that it looks like the answer might not matter for his fantasy outlook -- through four games he's posting big numbers no matter who throws him the ball. He hits the road to face Arizona in Week 5.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Deebo Samuel keeping company with Jerry Rice, Julio Jones

Deebo Samuel will probably become the first 49ers wide receiver with a 1,000-yard season since Anquan Boldin in 2014. The bigger question: Will Samuel become the first wide receiver in NFL history with a 2,000-yard season?. That’s probably a stretch, but it’s also a reflection of the torrid pace Samuel...
NFL
Kyle Shanahan
KEYT

49ers’ Deebo Samuel turning into complete receiver

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel’s days of being mostly a gadget player capitalizing on shovel passes, jet sweeps and screen passes are in the past. Now in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel is leading the NFL in yards receiving through four weeks since becoming a more complete receiver able to thrive downfield as well. Samuel is coming off one of the most productive games of his career with eight catches for 156 yards and two TDs lagainst Seattle.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

The Shanaplan: Deebo Samuel and George Kittle account for 71% of the 49ers targets

Today's episode of The Shanaplan features a special guest as we preview the Arizona Cardinals. Blake Murphy of Revenge of the Birds joins Akash and me to preview:. I was the only one to pick the 49ers to win. This game will be ugly, low-scoring, and both of those things benefit the road team. Arizona has a high-flying offense. They're No. 2 in the NFL in EPA per play.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
cbs17

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo Friday night following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Ciara Honors Russell Wilson With Sparkling Cutout Dress At Met Gala

Russell Wilson couldn’t make the Met Gala due to being in the midst of football season, so his wife, Ciara, made sure he was part of her red carpet outfit. Ciara walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, but she kept her husband, Russell Wilson, very close to her heart on the big night out. Ciara’s entire ensemble was a tribute to Russell, who couldn’t attend the Met Gala since he’s in the middle of the NFL season. Russell plays on the Seattle Seahawks, and Ciara’s look completely channeled the team’s jerseys!
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

