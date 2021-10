The Buffalo Bills know their next opponent is the one who knocked them out of an opportunity to win the Super Bowl last season. They understand how talented the Kansas City Chiefs are and know what a win would mean for the psyche of the team and community. With the added attention of this Sunday's nationally televised game, head coach Sean McDermott is aiming to keep his team's preparation consistent with previous four weeks of the season. And, oddly enough, McDermott learned about the importance of consistency from the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

