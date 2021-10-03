Blade Runner: Black Lotus Studio Hired Two People to Keep Track of Continuity
The iconic Blade Runner franchise continues to grow, this time in television format, in Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Black Lotus is a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. The show is set in between the original 1982 film directed by Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. The show follows Elle, a young woman who wakes up with one day to find she has the skills of a trained assassin and no memory of her past. Her only clue is a black lotus tattoo on her body. Elle sets off to find her missing identity, with themes that are sure to tie in with those of Scott and Villeneuve's films.movieweb.com
Comments / 0