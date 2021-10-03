CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blade Runner: Black Lotus Studio Hired Two People to Keep Track of Continuity

By Caroline Miller
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic Blade Runner franchise continues to grow, this time in television format, in Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Black Lotus is a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. The show is set in between the original 1982 film directed by Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. The show follows Elle, a young woman who wakes up with one day to find she has the skills of a trained assassin and no memory of her past. Her only clue is a black lotus tattoo on her body. Elle sets off to find her missing identity, with themes that are sure to tie in with those of Scott and Villeneuve's films.

movieweb.com

MovieWeb

Keanu Reeves Confirms R-Rated BRZRKR Movie Is Happening at Netflix with The Batman Writer

John Wick star and breath-taking leading man Keanu Reeves has provided an intriguing update on the various adaptation of his Boom" Studios comic book, BRZRKR, revealing that it will be an R-rated action extravaganza (not his words). The streaming giant is currently developing both a live-action movie adaptation and a follow-up anime series of BRZRKR, with Reeves expected to be star in both.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

First Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Footage Terrifies, Trailer Drops Tomorrow

We're not going to have to wait much longer for that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer. Online, Sony Pictures released a brief teaser that's edited to look like it's come straight from the Umbrella Corporation. Fortunately, it's just to let us know that the movie's official trailer will arrive on Thursday, Oct. 7, rather than to announced that the T-Virus has just leaked. You can watch the teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Is Marvel's Blade Movie Targeting a Halloween 2022 Release Date?

The rumor mill has Marvel fans freaking out thinking we'll be getting the Blade reboot sooner than expected. On Twitter, the official page for Marvel India posted the "India Release Slate" for the next six Marvel movies, featuring five sequels we already knew about with their 2021 and 2022 release dates attached. Curiously, Blade is also on the roster, and it even names Oct. 7, 2022 as the official release date. Marvel India has since deleted the tweet, but the photo is still floating around online.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blade Runner RPG Announced

Free League Publishing, the makers of the popular Alien RPG and Tales From the Loop, has announced plans to publish a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Blade Runner. The new tabletop roleplaying game will be released in 2022 and will use the same Year Zero game engine that forms the foundation of Free League Publishing's other RPGs, such as Alien RPG or Tales From the Loop. Players will have the choice to play as either humans or replicants and will play as members of LAPD's Rep-Detect Unit acting as Blade Runners to find rogue replicants. The game will be set in 2037, which is right in between the first Blade Runner movie and its more recent sequel. Per the description of the game, "the RPG will both in setting and mechanics showcase key themes of Blade Runner – sci-fi action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict – that challenge players to question your friends, empathize with your enemies, and explore the poisons and perseverance of hope and humanity during such inhumane times." You can check out a trailer for the new game below:
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts First Look Reveals Autobots and Terrorcons

New images from the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts give fans a sneak peek at both the Autobots and the Terrorcons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the upcoming movie is scheduled for release in the summer of 2022. Taking to Instagram, Caple posted two new photos from the set to announce that "the squad is out," showcasing a group of Autobots in one photo and Terrorcons in another. It's amazing to see, and you can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

If Marvel Brings Back Daredevil Cast, It Will Wipe All Netflix Canon Clean?

Another day, another Marvel's Daredevil rumor, which this time claims that Marvel Studios is planning to give the likes of The Man Without Fear, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones the "soft reboot" treatment using the same cast as the respective Netflix shows. Now, as with all rumors, ready your salt servers and salt shakers, with this new report claiming that the MCU would retain the same cast, but that each character will have a different history from what was shown on Netflix, erasing those shows from canon.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Ben Affleck Calls The Flash Experience 'Lovely' After Difficult Justice League Shoot

Ben Affleck was able to end his run as Batman on a high note, feeling much better about his time spent as the Dark Knight after reprising the role for The Flash. After making his debut in the DCEU in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck returned as Batman for the superhero crossover movie Justice League. That movie is infamous for its tumultuous production stemming from Joss Whedon taking over as director when Zack Snyder stepped down.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Universal Boss: Christopher Nolan Is in a ‘Category of One’ When it Comes to Long Theatrical Windows

When Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. after a 19-year relationship with the studio, at the top of his list of demands for whatever studio would back his next film was that the movie would get a long, exclusive theatrical release. Universal obliged, signing a deal to finance and distribute Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb. But the way Universal sees it, the deal is but an exception to the new rules of Hollywood. Universal chief Donna Langley spoke publicly about the upcoming Nolan project for the first time on Thursday, at The Information’s Women in Tech, Media...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Keanu Reeves Will Be Inducted Into Canada's Walk of Fame This December

Some big news has come out for Keanu Reeves as the fan favorite actor will be honored in Canada in December. The John Wick star is set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame for the class of 2021 with a broadcast of the celebration airing on CTV. Reeves, who spent a bulk of his childhood raised in Toronto, had performed in various local theater productions in the area and on television before launching his movie career in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Dracula Sets Sail as The Last Voyage of the Demeter Completes Principle Photography

Another long in development project has wrapped filming, this time Amblin Entertainment's The Last Voyage of Demeter, a dark tale inspired by the captains log entries of Bram Stoker's Dracula, which detailed the fateful journey of the ship that brings the bloodthirsty Count to the shores of Whitby. As far as the history of the movie goes, this is currently one film that was stalled by much more than just the Covid pandemic shutdowns and has been in development hell for almost two decades from when it was first announced, and finally making it to the wrapped stage is something that many on board the project probably never expected to happen.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

House of the Dragon Trailer Reveals First Look at HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel

We have our first look at some actual footage from House of the Dragon. Ahead of WarnerMedia's European launch this month, HBO Max premiered a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series set "200 years before the fall of the throne." Despite the controversial ending of its parent series, it may be exciting to see this new footage, which fans can do by watching the teaser below.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Donna Langley Says Universal Will Accommodate Christopher Nolan’s 100-Day Theatrical Window; Sees Less Day-And-Date “Stunting” (Like ‘Halloween Kills’); Awaits Peacock “Roadmap”

Donna Langley, chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment, said the studio will accommodate a 100-day theatrical release for Christopher Nolan’s next film but that’s an exception not the rule as windows inevitably shorten. Separately, she said she expects fewer “stunting” day-and-date releases on Peacock, but more studio originals directed to the streamer. “Look, Chris has a precedent at Warner Bros. in the 20 years he was making movies there and he was very clear with, I think, everybody that he spoke with that that was something he was looking to do and so I think that was a sort of point of...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Netflix's The Witcher Action Figures Arrive from McFarlane Toys

With The Witcher season 2 heading our way, there's no better time for McFarlane Toys to make good on their December 2020 tease for their action figure collection based on the popular Netflix series. Bearing likenesses to the characters as seen in the show, the first wave of toys includes 7-inch scale versions of Jaskier, two different Geralt figures and a scaled Kikimora monster as seen in the first season. The single figures cost around $29.99, while the larger Kikimora comes in around $39.99, and the entire set is available to order now, with delivery expected around December 19th.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Netflix Orders More Horror from Mike Flanagan with The Fall of the House of Usher

With Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass turning out to be a success for Netflix, the streamer wants more horror where that came from. The company has officially ordered The Fall of the House of Usher, an 8-episode series based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same name published in 1839. A Gothic fiction tale, the story was previously explored in the animated anthology Extraordinary Tales with Christopher Lee narrating, among many other adaptations. Flanagan will lead development on the new series.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Hawkeye Spin-off Echo to Bring Back Netflix's Daredevil Cast in Main Roles?

More rumors have now emerged surrounding Marvel and Disney+'s upcoming Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, which claim that the series will be akin to a fourth series of Daredevil. This alleged insight into the direction of the Disney+ series comes courtesy of known scooper Daniel Richtman, who states that, while Echo will still very much center on the title character saying, "this is still very much Echo's show," it will also fully intergrate Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear into the MCU.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Squid Game Season 2 May Go in a Very Different Direction Teases Creator

Netflix's South Korean survival drama, Squid Game, has taken the world by storm, and while many are still reeling from the merciless brutality that the titular game has left in its wake, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now revealed potential ideas for a second season. Be warned, SPOILERS to follow, so if you haven't seen the series yet, well, what exactly have you been doing with yourself? While Squid Game would work perfectly as a one-and-done series, the show's popularity will have Netflix looking to continue the franchise, and Dong-hyuk has revealed that season 2 could shift away from the contestants and instead focus on one of the series' most mysterious characters: The Front Man.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Face/Off 2 Writer Reveals Studio's Reaction to Script, Talks 'Casting Challenges'

The upcoming sequel to Face/Off is in active development, and screenwriter Simon Barrett has provided a fruitful update on the progress of Face/Off 2. Written by Mike Werb & Michael Colleary and directed by John Woo, Face/Off was released in movie theaters in 1997. The hit movie starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in a story where two arch-enemies swap each other's faces, taking on each other's identities unbeknownst to most everyone else.
MOVIES

