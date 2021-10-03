CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets get first win, top Titans 27-24 in OT on Bullock’s miss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans. After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting down to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions. But Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.

Derrick

Tannehill, Titans beat up by sack-happy Jets in OT loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It seemed just about every time Ryan Tannehill dropped back to throw, there was another New York Jets defender in his face. The Tennessee Titans quarterback certainly took his lumps, getting sacked seven times in a 27-24 overtime loss Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans fall completely flat, lose to Jets in OT

What appeared to be a layup on the schedule turned into a nightmare for the Tennessee Titans. A trip north to face the 0-3 Jets went south quickly — all of the warning signs were there after just a quarter of play. Three field goals and multiple missed opportunities highlighted...
NFL
Murfreesboro Post

Sluggish Titans fall 27-24 to Jets in OT

The Tennessee Titans did everything in their power to hand the New York Jets their first win of the season on Sunday, as Randy Bullock missed what would have been a tying field goal at the end of overtime in a 27-24 loss. The 49-yard attempted was a wounded duck...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT): Moments That Mattered

By almost any measure, the Tennessee Titans’ 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday was a disaster. The Titans (2-2) scored on their first three possessions yet could not put the game out of reach against a winless opponent. They led by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter yet trailed by seven just over four minutes later against a team that did not score a touchdown in its previous two games. They could not protect their quarterback. They gave up too many big plays. On and on it went all the way until kicker Randy Bullock missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the final minute of overtime that would have at least salvaged a tie.
NFL
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Jets-Titans Prediction: Can New York Limit Derrick Henry, Secure First Win?

Jets fans are in familiar territory this weekend. New York is danger of falling to 0-4 for the third straight season, an unprecedented run of dysfunction and ineptitude that has had a fan base consistently starting to look at next year before Columbus Day. In 2021, however, things are different...
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson electric as Jets upset Titans in OT for first win

Moments after Titans kicker Randy Bullock’s overtime field-goal attempt sailed wide left, Jets coach Robert Saleh found his quarterback Zach Wilson. The two had just won their first game with the Jets, a 27-24 overtime nail-biter that featured more twists than a country road. “You having fun yet?” Saleh recounted...
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans too often absent in horrific OT loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – “Absent.”. That’s what it said in white letters on Josh Reynolds' black T-shirt when he took the podium to speak to the media after the Titans’ hard-to-swallow 27-24 overtime loss to the Jets. That’s what too many key members of the Titans were because of injuries....
NFL
Record-Journal

Ammendola FG in OT helps Jets clip Titans for 1st victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Robert Saleh had just gotten soaked from a celebratory Gatorade bath when he turned to Zach Wilson after earning their first NFL victory together. “You having fun yet?” the first-year head coach asked the rookie quarterback with a laugh. The New York Jets can only hope...
NFL
Person
Seal
NJ.com

NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans, 27-24, in OT

NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans in OT. New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) reacts after he made a big defensive play late in the 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won, 27-24, in overtime.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Fall 27-24 to the Jets in Overtime, and Drop to 2-2

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – In a New York minute, everything changed for the Tennessee Titans here on Sunday. The momentum from the team's two-game winning streak, early control in the AFC South, and all the positive vibes are all now gone, thanks to a 27-24 overtime loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
JetsCountry

Jets, Wilson Roar to Life in Late OT Win

With the Titans driving late in overtime, it seemed like the Jets had missed their opportunity. A couple errant passes to the flat could have won the game for New York. A fourth-down pass interference call gave the Titans new life. Third-and-one at the goal line resulted in a loss.
NFL
#Titans#The Jets#American Football#Ap
The Oregonian

The best of NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley scores walk off TD, Jets stun Titans for first win, Atlanta’s misery continues

The fourth Sunday of the NFL season is here. Week 4 featured a good slate of matchups and interesting storylines to follow throughout the day. From stunning finishes in New York and Atlanta, to top draft pick Trey Lance seeing extended time for the San Francisco 49ers, here’s a recap of some of the best and funniest moments of Week 4:
NFL
