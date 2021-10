Here we go. New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox. AL Wild Card Game. At Fenway Park. Tuesday night. The Rivalry makes it to October yet again. The one could’ve been at Yankee Stadium had the Bombers not botched their season-ending series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but they ended up getting the job done by going 6-3 in their final nine games against playoff teams. We’ll take it.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO