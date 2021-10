DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg, Michigan, in southern Livingston County. Welcome to Friday night, Motown. Showers and storms remain in our forecast tonight. The rain may not be as torrential in places as Friday afternoon, but do not be surprised by a flash of lightning or rumble of thunder. Showers and storms will not be as widespread this weekend, and we will experience more sunshine and warmer conditions by the end of it. The warmest day of the holiday weekend (and driest) is Monday.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO