Baltimore-Toronto Runs

BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is back on the Red Sox roster for the ALDS against the Rays, but he is not in Boston’s Game 1 lineup. Martinez will get at least another night off with the sprained left ankle that kept him out of Tuesday’s Wild Card win over the New York Yankees. He injured his ankle when he tripped over second base while taking the field in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. Ahead of Tuesday’s Wild Card game, Boston manager Alex Cora said that Martinez’s ankle had ballooned up, keeping him out of the lineup. Cora said...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO