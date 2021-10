The two teams in the NL wild card could not have arrived in the postseason any differently. The Dodgers entered the season as preseason World Series favorites as reigning champions, and with a stacked team. They found themselves trailing the Giants in the NL West standings most of the season, and were confirmed for the wild card game on game 162, when the Giants clinched the division. They enter the postseason with the second-most wins in baseball at 106.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO