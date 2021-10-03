Oklahoma State Up to No. 12 in AP Ranking Thanks to Baylor Win, Upset Saturday
Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/oklahoma-state-up-to-no-12-in-ap-ranking-thanks-to-baylor-win-upset-saturday/. OSU made the biggest jump in this week’s AP ranking. 1 Like. robert28 October 3, 2021, 6:20pm #2. I’m surprised we jumped this high. 1 Like. LoganOSU October 3, 2021, 6:32pm #3. Higher than I thought. Was expecting like 16 maybe. jeff38 October 3, 2021, 6:44pm...forum.pistolsfiringblog.com
