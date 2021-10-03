McLennan County man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
A McLennan County man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time while he had a child in the vehicle. Officials said Douglas Nix Jr.'s son called police just before 7 p.m. Saturday and reported he was scared of his father's driving. The boy told police that his father had hit another vehicle and continued to drive, according to an arrest report.theeagle.com
