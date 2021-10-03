CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

McLennan County man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA McLennan County man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time while he had a child in the vehicle. Officials said Douglas Nix Jr.'s son called police just before 7 p.m. Saturday and reported he was scared of his father's driving. The boy told police that his father had hit another vehicle and continued to drive, according to an arrest report.

jrrob
5d ago

He'll never learn, apparently if he's been given several chances in the past and not need the warning, he needs to serve the 10 year minimum, maybe being locked up will somehow get his DUMBASS to quit drinking and driving with his kid in the vehicle

