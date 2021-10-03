Brewers: Corbin Burnes Officially Clinches First ERA Title In Franchise History
For the first time in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history, they have the pitcher with baseball’s best ERA on their roster, and his name is Corbin Burnes. The road has been long and winding, not just for Burnes, but for the Brewers search for their first ERA title. Jeff D’Amico had a chance two decades ago to win an ERA title, but crumbled in his final outing after fighting through an injury.reviewingthebrew.com
