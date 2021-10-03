CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers: Corbin Burnes Officially Clinches First ERA Title In Franchise History

By David Gasper
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history, they have the pitcher with baseball’s best ERA on their roster, and his name is Corbin Burnes. The road has been long and winding, not just for Burnes, but for the Brewers search for their first ERA title. Jeff D’Amico had a chance two decades ago to win an ERA title, but crumbled in his final outing after fighting through an injury.

reviewingthebrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Corbin Burnes beats Mets

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night. The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can...
MLB
CBS 58

Brewers clinch NL Central crown for first time since 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and...
MLB
wktysports.com

43,000 fans erupt, as Brewers clinch NL Central title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Cy Young
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Corbin Burnes
Channel 3000

Brewers top Mets, clinch National League Central title

MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2018, the Brewers are National League Central Champions. The win is the team’s third Division Championship since 2011, and fifth in franchise history. The Crew had a chance to clinch the title last week but were swept in four games by the red-hot...
MLB
defpen

Milwaukee Brewers Clinch Second NL Central Title In Four Years

For the second time in four years, the Milwaukee Brewers will compete in the postseason as NL Central champions. The Brewers locked up the divisional crown on Sunday afternoon as they knocked down the Mets with an 8-4 win. As a result, they will avoid a single-elimination play-in game to start the 2021 MLB postseason.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Brewers Clinch 2021 NL Central Title with Win vs. Mets; 2nd Division Crown in 4 Years

The Milwaukee Brewers are National League Central champions for the first time since 2018. Milwaukee won the title after beating the visiting New York Mets 8-4 at American Family Field on Sunday. That win gave the Brewers a seven-game lead over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals with six regular-season matchups...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era
The Associated Press

Burnes, Brewers to face Urias, Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (95-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-56, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.24 ERA, .93 WHIP, 230 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (19-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Brewers +125; over/under is 7...
MLB
chatsports.com

Rowdy Tellez, Corbin Burnes lead Brewers to NLDS Game 1 win over Braves

One mighty swing by Rowdy Tellez saved the day. His homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the seventh inning generated both runs, and the pitching stood up throughout as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Friday.
MLB
prosportsoutlook.com

Corbin Burnes Had the Best Pitching Season in Milwaukee Brewers History

Corbin Burnes is a top-five pitcher in the MLB thanks to consistently painting his backdoor cutter and possessing pinpoint command. Burnes is the first Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher to earn an ERA title and had one of the best pitching seasons in recent memory that includes multiple shattered records, despite struggling a few years back. Burnes headlines a terrific Brewers pitching staff that’s one of the MLB’s best units entering the postseason.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trea Turner Joins Mike Piazza In Franchise History With 2nd Grand Slam In 3 Games Vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers did what they could to try forcing a Game 163 tiebreaker for the National League West title by defeating the Milwaukee Brewers, 10-3, to close out the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants routed the San Diego Padres to wrap up their first division title since 2012.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
maryvilleforum.com

Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff to start first two games of NLDS

MILWAUKEE — Manager Craig Counsell won’t hold his first media session until Wednesday, but the Milwaukee Brewers did announce their starters for Games 1 and 2 of the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will take the mound...
MLB
WLOX

Former Shucker Corbin Burnes wins MLB ERA title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Shuckers in the show tend to stand out at one point or another - after all, there are 49 of them in the Majors. But former ace Corbin Burnes stands atop the former Biloxi pitchers in ‘The Bigs,’ officially claiming the ERA title with an earned run average of 2.43 after Sunday’s action concluded.
MLB
seehafernews.com

Brewers Make It Official: Burnes, Woodruff To Start First Two Playoff Games

The Brewers and Braves have named the starting pitcher matchups for the first two games of their National League Division Series. Milwaukee will send Corbin Burnes to the mound Friday afternoon, while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton in Game 1. Game 2 Saturday will pit Brandon Woodruff for the Brewers...
MLB
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers will start right-hander Corbin Burnes in Game 1 of NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers history in the NLDS

Let’s start off with a bit of a bonus entry. While the League Division Series didn’t start in full until the playoffs expanded in 1994 (and officially happened for the first time in 1995), the template for the division series actually came around in 1981. That season, the season was split in half due to the midseason players strike. As the winners of the second half of the season in the AL East, the Brewers earned their first ever postseason spot that year, and faced the Yankees in a divisional round created just for this season. While the Brewers had the best overall record in the AL East (62-47), the Yankees had home-field advantage due to an agreement made for this postseason, giving the first half winners the right to host the last three games and the second half winners the right to host the first two.
MLB
wpr.org

Led by ace Corbin Burnes, Brewers begin playoff run against Braves

The playoffs are coming to American Family Field on Friday. After running away with the division, the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Atlanta Braves for the first two games of their best-of-five divisional series. "You play all year, and you work hard, and it's for these games. These are the...
MLB
Daily Tribune

What to know about Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings this season. Get to know Burnes here. He is in his fourth season. He pitched the first eight innings of a combined no-hitter with Josh Hader against the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 11. He had 14 strikeouts in that game. He struck out 40 batters without issuing a walk in his first four starts of 2021. He set the MLB record for the most strikeouts to begin a season before issuing a walk with 58. He struck out 10 straight against the Cubs this year, tying MLB record held by Aaron Nola and Tom Seaver. Also this season, he became the first Brewers pitcher to win the ERA title.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
350K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy