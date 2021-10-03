Rangers 2-1 Hibernian: Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos on target as champions return to Scottish Premiership summit
Second-half headers from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos saw Rangers come from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Ibrox and move top of the Scottish Premiership. The visitors took an eighth-minute lead through Kevin Nisbet's header, only for the game to be turned on its head when Ryan Porteous was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Joe Aribo on the half-hour mark.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0