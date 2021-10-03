Man City would walk the Premier League if they had Harry Kane, says Gary Neville

Harry Kane has gone five Premier League games without a goal for only the fifth time in his career after Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s longest scoreless runs to assess how his current slump compares.August 2012 to March 2014 – eight gamesMaking his current woes all the more noteworthy, Kane’s first two ‘droughts’ of at least this length came early in his career before he had established himself with Spurs – indeed, the first took in three games on loan at Norwich aged 19.The 168 minutes he played included only one start, for the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO