Man City would walk the Premier League if they had Harry Kane, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville says there would be no Premier League title contest this season had Manchester City managed to snare Harry Kane away from Tottenham over the summer. City came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in a breathless and pulsating Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday, but the game further highlighted a lack of cutting edge in the champions during a dominant first half.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0