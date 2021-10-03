Dover woman killed in crash west of Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon west of Harrington. Police say around 12:40 p.m. a 34-year-old Dover woman was driving her 2008 Ford Ranger southbound on Whiteleysburg Road, north of Brownsville Road. As the driver went around a curve, she started to lose control of her vehicle. The right side tires went off the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to swerve into the northbound lane, and flip. The vehicle slid off the roadway before coming to a stop.