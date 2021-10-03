Pro-life demonstration held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Hundreds of people showed up for an anti-abortion protest that took place in Panama City on Sunday.

Local demonstrators lined up along 23rd Street to participate in the Life Chain protest.

The nationwide pro-life protest takes place every first Sunday of October.

Father Michael Nixon is a pastor at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Panama City, and he said just shy of 200 people showed up for the hour-long protest.

Nixon said this is something the church has been doing for over 20 years.

“It was a great joy to be here. A great joy to participate in this, to take a stand and really to give a voice to those who don’t have a voice, the unborn children,” Nixon said. “But also for women and families who might be in crisis pregnancies, it is a tremendous privilege to be able to stand on their behalf and let them know that they are not alone. Some of the reactions, a lot of positive reactions, some people not so positive but again even those we receive with joy because we are praying with and for them and we are standing for life, for every single human life from conception to natural death.”

October is also Respect Life Month for the Catholic Church.

Nixon said there are other events taking place this month in partnership with Matthew’s Nursery and the Pregnancy Resource Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.