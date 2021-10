The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Volleyball team has shown steady improvement through their season so far even if their victory total hasn’t grown as much as they’ve like. They will have a chance to improve on that tonight when they make the trip to Warroad for a match against a fellow Section 8AA team, the Warroad Warriors. Crookston is 4-10 on the season but have played only two matches within their section and they are 0-2 in 8AA while Warroad is 8-9 on the year. Match time in Warroad is 7:15 PM and the match will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:45 PM and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO