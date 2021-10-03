Former WWE Star Teases Being The Joker in AEW Dynamite's Casino Ladder Match
All Elite Wrestling will celebrate the anniversary of AEW Dynamite launching on TNT this week with a loaded Dynamite card featuring a seven-way Casino Ladder Match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley, Pac, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy have all been confirmed for the match while the seventh entrant will enter as the surprise "Joker." The company has used these surprise final entrants in casino-themed matches as a way to introduce new stars to the company in the past, including Brian Cage, Lio Rush and (most recently) Ruby Soho. And now that the 90-day No Compete clause has expired for a lot of WWE wrestlers who were cut over the summer, there's plenty of speculation that a new name could pop up on Wednesday.comicbook.com
