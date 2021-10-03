Former WWE Star Teases Being The Joker in AEW Dynamite's Casino Ladder Match

Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:. * Clips are shown of Christopher Daniels getting destroyed by The Young Bucks in what was his last tag match with Frankie Kazarian. In the match, Daniels got a nasty cut and ended up getting a blood-filled eye injury from the match. Daniels says he had a plan, but it didn’t work out and he let his partner down. He gambled everything and lost it all. Cut to him in the gym, “Now, I’m all alone” Daniels says, now wearing a Fallen Angel shirt and black sports sunglasses. Daniels says he has no goal, no cause, other than the goal to keep fighting. “After 28 years, what I thought was the end, might truly be a new beginning.” We see him in something similar to his fallen angel ring gear.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO