Over the weekend, one of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history made its way to one of our home beaches. 126,000 gallons of crude oil has spilled into the Pacific off the coast of Orange County, creating a 13-square-mile slick. The spill now threatens the delicate wetlands such as the Talbert Marsh that helps store California’s surface water, control pollution and flooding, and serves as a critical nursery area for a number of plants and animal species. For the next 24 hours, Slowtide is donating 100% of its website profits to Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center to support their current ongoing efforts. Here’s additional ways to help:

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO