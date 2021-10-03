CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Oct. 1-2

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Another week brought more eye-catching performances from high school football players across Pennsylvania. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But, who had the best performance? Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Oct. 1-2, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.

PennLive.com

Top plays from Mid-Penn football games in week 6: Photos

The best PennLive high school football photos for week 6 of the 2021 season by Mark Pynes, Sean Simmers, and Vicki Vellios Briner, Oct. 8, 2021. Tajae Broadie, Middletown, can’t hold onto this pass, with Steel-High’s Tyrone Moore defending, and Steelton-Highspire and Middletown are at a scoreless tie at halftime in Steelton, Pa., Oct. 2, 2021.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Waynesboro races past Susquehanna Township, 52-7

It took Susquehanna Township just three plays Friday to score a touchdown. Unfortunately for the home team, it spent the rest of the game looking for another as Waynesboro rolled to a 52-7 win. Waynesboro improved to 5-2, 3-1 in the Mid-Penn Colonial. Susquehanna Township fell to 0-7, 0-4 in...
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Jordan Wamsher, Richie Kowalski lead Palmyra past Hershey

ANNVILLE - Jordan Wamsher praised Richie Kowalski for his blazing speed Friday night. And he didn’t stop there. “This guy (Richie Kowalski) played a (heck) of a game tonight, making me look good all the time,” Wamsher said. The senior duo showcased their chemistry by combining for 207 yards and...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata blanks Midd-West 44-0, improves to 5-2 on the season

Juniata (5-2) took care of business in a lopsided 44-0 victory against Midd-West Friday. The Indians led 29-0 at the half and never faltered. Quarterback Aaron Kanagy threw for 93 yards and one touchdown and added a touchdown and 24 yards on the ground. Wyatt Ehrenzeller threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Grant Reinhold in relief.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bratton’s big second-half helps Steel-High survive at Trinity

Having lost some of the brightest stars from its state title-winning outfit a year ago, Andrew Erby’s young Steel-High team needed a test to better understand its place. Likewise, new Trinity head coach Jordan Hill wanted to set a new benchmark for his on-the-rise program—particularly against his alma mater. Although...
HIGH SCHOOL
PennLive.com

West Perry football falls 31-14 at Northern

Just one week ago, West Perry football coach Bob Boden expressed the opinion that his team played its best in front of the home crowd at West Perry Stadium. It’s safe to say that notion has been validated, and it’s likely that Boden and his coaching staff is relieved they won’t have to make a return trip to Bostic Field in Dillsburg for at least two more seasons.
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry girls break skid, Hill bags 100th point

When Cam Smeigh went down with a season-ending injury, Shane Shreffler and his West Perry girls’ soccer team were in a serious jam. Smeigh, a senior, was, after all, the program’s all-time producer of goals and points. Shreffler was fortunate to have Smeigh’s classmate Serenity Hill to count on. Hill...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Beddia gets 101 points helping Mustangs reach 10 wins

The West Perry boys’ soccer team is on a glide path to an historic season. This past week, the Mustangs gutted out wins over Northern (1-0 in overtime) and Shippensburg (4-2), then added a 6-1 rout of Big Spring to reach 7-0 in the MPC-Colonial and 10-0-1 overall. Though it would require running the table, with seven regular season games remaining, Jared Weibley’s squad has a shot at breaking the school record for wins (16-4-1, 2014).
SOCCER
