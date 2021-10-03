CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wil Castro appointed as CNMI Governor’s chief of staff

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNMI Governor Ralph DLG. Torres has appointed William Mendiola Castro to serve as Chief of Staff for the CNMI Office of the Governor. A former Senator in the 34th and 35th Guam Legislature, Castro has extensive public service experience within the Government of Guam (GovGuam), having served as Director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, the central planning authority of GovGuam, and as a cabinet official and senior advisor to Governor Eddie Calvo. He also served on several national, regional, and territorial policy and planning bodies relative to oceans, fisheries, coastal and coral matters.

