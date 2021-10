CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Despite losing the first set of a match for the just the second time this season, the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rallied to defeat Illinois in four sets on Sunday afternoon. The Badgers (11-1, 3-1 B1G) handed the Fighting Illini their first Big Ten Conference loss of the season, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17. Wisconsin led 17-12 in the first set before Illinois (11-4, 3-1) went on a 10-2 run, including seven straight, to lead 22-19. The Badgers held off two Illini set points before a kill handed the Badgers just their second first-set loss of the season. UW hit just .158 (14 kills - 8 errors - 38 attempts) while Illinois hit .306 (14-3-36).

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO