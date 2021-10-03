CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
`Venom’ Sets Pandemic-Era Record With $90 Million Opening

“Venom: Let There be Carnage” scored the highest opening weekend of the pandemic era, grossing $90.1 million at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The sequel to 2018’s comic-book saga starring Tom Hardy surpassed the $80 million made by Marvel’s “Black Widow” in July. Unlike that film,...

Northland FAN 106.5

‘Venom 2’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office of the Pandemic

In surprising and promising box office news, Venom: Let There Be Carnage defied expectations and scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of the pandemic to date. The film earned an estimated $90.1 million in its opening weekend. In what may be the best and most impressive aspect of the film’s success, the new Venom had an even bigger opening weekend than the first Venom movie, which opened with $80.2 million in the fall of 2018, long before Covid began causing enormous issues for the theatrical industry.
MOVIES
Deadline

Donna Langley Says Universal Will Accommodate Christopher Nolan’s 100-Day Theatrical Window; Sees Less Day-And-Date “Stunting” (Like ‘Halloween Kills’); Awaits Peacock “Roadmap”

Donna Langley, chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment, said the studio will accommodate a 100-day theatrical release for Christopher Nolan’s next film but that’s an exception not the rule as windows inevitably shorten. Separately, she said she expects fewer “stunting” day-and-date releases on Peacock, but more studio originals directed to the streamer. “Look, Chris has a precedent at Warner Bros. in the 20 years he was making movies there and he was very clear with, I think, everybody that he spoke with that that was something he was looking to do and so I think that was a sort of point of...
MOVIES
NME

‘No Time To Die’ breaks pandemic-era UK box office record

New James Bond film No Time To Die has landed the biggest opening day at the UK box office in the pandemic era. According to estimates from producers at Universal (via Daily Mail), the long-delayed film made between £4.5million and £5m on its first day at the box office on Thursday (September 30).
MOVIES
CNN

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' becomes biggest US opening of the pandemic

New York (CNN Business) — Venom devoured the box office. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" — Sony's follow-up to the hit 2018 supervillain film — blew past expectations at the ticket booth this weekend. The film, which stars Tom Hardy as the ravenous alien symbiote, notched an estimated $90.1 million at the North American box office this weekend.
MOVIES
FXStreet.com

AMC Stock Price: AMC entertainment drops despite venom and bond setting pandemic records

NYSE:AMC fell by 4.39% during Monday’s session. New blockbusters brought moviegoers flocking back to theaters on the weekend. More reports of suspicious activity by Robinhood executives amidst further investigations. NYSE:AMC apes saw their beloved stock fall on Monday despite celebrating the single best non-holiday weekend since the start of the...
MARKETS
Box Office Mojo

‘Venom 2’ Sinks Its Teeth Into $90 Million Domestic Debut, Shattering Pandemic-Era Record; Bond Soars Overseas While Sopranos Gets Whacked At Home

The first weekend in October usually kicks off the cozy sweater-and-pumpkin spice latte season. But this year, it also signaled the long overdue return of the sort of hand-over-fist blockbusters that dominated the multiplex before the arrival of COVID. Hard on the heels of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ record-setting September, Sony’s supervillain sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, shattered all previous pandemic-era benchmarks with a massive $90.1 million bow in North America, making the case that the Hollywood tentpole is finally back. Further evidence came from abroad, where the latest 007 outing, No Time to Die, bowed to $119 million ahead of its U.S. release next weekend. But it wasn’t all good news: While United Artists’ animated The Addams Family 2 scared up an $18 million domestic debut, Warner Bros.’ much-anticipated Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, got whacked on arrival, pulling in just $5 million as fans said “fuggedaboutit” to seeing their favorite mobsters on the big screen.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Universal Boss: Christopher Nolan Is in a ‘Category of One’ When it Comes to Long Theatrical Windows

When Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. after a 19-year relationship with the studio, at the top of his list of demands for whatever studio would back his next film was that the movie would get a long, exclusive theatrical release. Universal obliged, signing a deal to finance and distribute Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb. But the way Universal sees it, the deal is but an exception to the new rules of Hollywood. Universal chief Donna Langley spoke publicly about the upcoming Nolan project for the first time on Thursday, at The Information’s Women in Tech, Media...
MOVIES
Variety

Erik Feig’s Mid-Budget Film Production Shop Picturestart Revs Up After Lockdown Pause

There are infinite anecdotes about what happened to our best-laid plans when the coronavirus hit. But in the context of Hollywood, one must stop and appreciate the unique pain of Erik Feig — a veteran film executive whose rogue production and financing company Picturestart was only months into its infancy when the global shutdown arrived. Funded by a consortium of top private and strategic investors (including Warner Bros., Scholastic and Bron), former Lionsgate Mo­tion Picture Group co-president Feig’s vision was to serve distinct voices with a uniquely pliable infrastructure. A shop that could fully or partially finance and produce indie-to-mid-budget films...
MOVIES
Variety

Niija Kuykendall Joins Netflix as Film VP Overseeing Group Focused on Mid-Budget Movies

Niija Kuykendall is joining Netflix as vice president of film, where she will oversee a new group focused on making and developing mid-sized films. She joins the streamer from Warner Bros., where she was an executive vice president of production, working on such films as “It,” “A Star is Born,” “Magic Mike” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” She will report to Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of original films. Her hire comes as Netflix is trying to bolster its slate of programming in order to contend with a rising crop of contenders such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cary Joji Fukunaga Says It Was A “Major, Major Relief” That ‘No Time To Die’ “Didn’t End Up On A Streaming Platform” – Contenders London

Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of No Time To Die, is evidently pleased that the latest James Bond film – the last featuring Daniel Craig as 007 – was released theatrically. The helmer told Deadline’s Contender London that it was a “major, major relief that it didn’t end up on a streaming platform and that audiences are showing up”. The film has already opened to $113M overseas following its world premiere on September 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall and its North American rollout, which began Thursday night, has already clocked $6.3M – making it the best Bond domestic preview number ever. “The numbers...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Bond Opens on Top as ‘No Time to Die’ Targets $60 Million Opening Weekend

North American audiences are showing up for Daniel Craig’s final bow as James Bond. MGM and EON Productions’ “No Time to Die” is expected to open at the top of the domestic box office with a projected weekend haul of $60 million. The 25th film in the 007 franchise earned an impressive $23.3 million on Friday and Thursday night previews. The release marks United Artists Releasing’s widest theatrical launch in history, opening across 4,407 theaters. While “No Time to Die’s” Friday numbers fall a bit short of those of recent series entries like 2015’s “Spectre” ($27.4 million) and 2012’s Skyfall (a...
MOVIES
Variety

Lego Launches Largest Set Ever: The 9,090-Piece Titanic Model

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Near, far wherever you are, you will not top Lego’s largest set yet. There is nothing more fulfilling than an ultra-specific Lego set. You’ve seen the Lego Central Perk building set, the “Seinfeld” apartment, complete with hidden superman stickers and a festivus pole, but now Lego has leveled-up. Behold the wonder and majesty that is the Lego Titanic. Alas it does not come with a...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Time to Die’: Daniel Craig Makes Surprise Visit to Movie Theater

Those turning out Thursday night to see one of the first showings of No Time to Die at the AMC theater in Burbank, California, were treated to a surprise visit from 007 himself. Or rather, actor Daniel Craig and co-star Rami Malek. No Time to Die — marking Craig’s fifth and final turn playing the big screen’s most famous spy — was the first of numerous Hollywood tentpoles whose release was delayed again and again due to the pandemic. MGM and EON Productions waited until they could open the tentpole exclusively in cinemas — even though it meant holding off for more...
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’, Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Film, Targeting $60M Domestic Opening – Box Office

Saturday AM: The wait is over, as the 25th Bond finally hit US movie screens yesterday, grossing $23.3M, including $6.3M in previews, on its way to a weekend of $60M at 4,407 theaters. This is where tracking spotted Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007, and as we continually wrote, if Bond was going to overperform, it would mean that an overabundance of older moviegoers (45+) came out. Bond inherently is a property that skews older, and not younger like the Marvel properties. CNBC brazenly, and incorrectly, declared that No Time to Die was poised to make $100M at the domestic B.O.,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES

