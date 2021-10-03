Washington Nationals follow similar script in 7-5 loss to Boston Red Sox in season finale...
Joan Adon made the most of his opportunity in his MLB debut in Game 162, holding Boston to six hits, three walks, and two earned runs in 5 1⁄3 innings pitched. Washington’s 23-year-old right-hander left the mound with the Nationals up 5-1 on the Red Sox in the finale of the regular season, but the bullpen coughed up the lead again with the visitors scoring one in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie things up at 5-5.www.federalbaseball.com
