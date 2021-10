On Sunday, Chicago Bears fans got their wish. Justin Fields got his shot as a starting NFL quarterback, and all seemed right in the world. By game’s end, a humiliating 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, those wishes turned to nightmares. The harrowing reality that a quarterback change isn’t a cure-all was one takeaway. The other is that a quarterback change also doesn’t mean any deviation from “the system.” That might be the most sobering reality that came out of the game.

