CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Investigators Looking into Case of Toddler Who Suffered Gunshot Wound in Ramona

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6FDq_0cG3cCXL00
Investigators at the a home on Sargeant Road following the shooting of a toddler. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A toddler was shot and wounded in the leg Sunday and brought to an urgent care center by a woman, sheriff’s officials said.

It wasn’t known if the wounded girl, 2-3 years old, was the woman’s daughter, according to Lt. Chris Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl was then taken to Rady Children’s Hospital at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, Galve said. She was expected to survive.

Investigators were at the hospital Sunday afternoon and at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road surrounded by police tape.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Ramona, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ramona, CA
Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Man Hurt in Vehicle Rollover on Rain-Slicked Route 67 in Poway

A man was injured Friday after his pickup truck skidded on a rain-slicked road and rolled over into some bushes on State Route 67 in Poway, the Poway Fire Department said. The driver, whose name was not released, was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, said Battalion Chief Rodney Ortiz.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Sheriff#Rady Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Carlsbad Man Receives Multiple Life Terms for Molesting Young Girls

A Carlsbad man who molested several young girls his girlfriend babysat has been sentenced to multiple terms of life imprisonment. Samuel Cabrera Jr., 28, was convicted two years ago by a Vista jury of 35 felonies, including multiple counts involving child molestation, kidnapping, burglary and conspiracy, for molesting young girls between 2014 and 2016 and videotaping the assaults.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy