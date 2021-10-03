Marin rail buffs seek home for historic train engine

Work and play are underway to construct a full-scale, 1,200-pound wooden model of a steam engine that once traveled through Mill Valley. With the artistic help of children volunteers, the Friends of No. 9 — a nonprofit organization named after the Pacific Lumber Co. No. 9 locomotive — are piecing together a model train engine to put on display in the city’s downtown. It will be 30 feet long, 9 feet wide and 11 feet tall.