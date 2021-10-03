CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Buccaneers inactives: OT Trent Brown out, CB J.C. Jackson active against Tom Brady

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — Tom Brady is back. His old offensive line, however, is not. The Patriots ruled out starting right tackle Trent Brown for a third straight game Sunday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday, along with starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is active. Most of the Buccaneers’ inactive players were expected, after they ruled out tight end Rob Gronkowski and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul earlier this week.

