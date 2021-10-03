CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins end 2021 season with 7-3 victory over Kansas City

By Phil Miller
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO. — Jorge Polanco homered in the first inning, Byron Buxton in the fifth, and the Twins' 2021 season ended on a two-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Twins finished with eight vicorties in their final 12 games, avoiding a...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Kansas City series preview

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP John Gant (1-4, 4.55 ERA) vs. TBA. Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Griffin Jax (3-5, 6.78 ERA) vs. TBA. The Twins conclude the season on the road after finishing their final homestand of the season with a 10-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. ... The Twins, who went 4-3 on the homestand, were 13-14 in September. ... The Twins are 35-38 against AL Central teams. The Twins trail 7-9 in the season series with the Royals after losing two of three Sept. 10-12 to the Royals at Target Field. ... Gant will be facing the Royals for the first time this season. In his career, he is 0-1 in three relief appearances against the Royals. ... Jax is 0-1 with an 8.18 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday's Twins-Kansas City game recap

He hit his 33rd home run, joining Brian Dozier as only second basemen to lead Twins in homers. 1 Career saves by Jorge Alcala, who recorded the final four outs, striking out three. 104 First-inning runs scored by the Twins, more than any AL team except Boston (114). 3 Consecutive...
MLB
