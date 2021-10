Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, bothered by an ankle injury, was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook sat out practices on Wednesday and Thursday with the injury suffered in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona. During the 20 minutes of practice open to the media on Friday indoors at the TCO Performance Center, Cook went through stretching and then left the field with his helmet in his hand. However, Vikings Mike Zimmer said afterward that Cook did end up doing “some” work in practice.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO