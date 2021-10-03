Nets' Sekou Doumbouya: Scores 11 in win

Doumbouya scored 11 points (3-3 FG, 5-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 win over the Lakers. After spending his first two seasons in Detroit, Doumbouya was traded over the offseason and got his first action with the Nets during Sunday's preseason win. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft was able to reach double-digit scoring and also shot 5-of-5 from the free throw line -- an area of the game he has struggled with in the past. Still just 20 years old, there is time for the forward to prove he belongs in the league, but Brooklyn's talented and deep roster may make it hard for Doumbouya to find the court during the regular season.