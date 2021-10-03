Nets' David Duke: Reaches double-digit scoring
Duke scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and recorded seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 preseason win over the Lakers. The undrafted rookie played a team-high 30 minutes and was able to reach double-figures in scoring, as well. The Providence product also chipped in three steals off the bench. Duke is no lock to make the final roster, so he will need to continue to impress throughout the preseason.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0