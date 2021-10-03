CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Leaves Game With Concussion

By Nick Selbe
 5 days ago

Bridgewater took a hard hit late in the first half and was later ruled out after being replaced by Drew Lock.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remained of Sunday's game against the Ravens after suffering a concussion late in the second quarter. Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock.

The veteran quarterback took a hard hit by Baltimore linebacker Odafe Oweh on a pass attempt.

The injury occurred on Denver's final possession of the first half. Lock took over for the offense to begin the third quarter.

Bridgewater finished the day completing seven of 16 pass attempts for 65 yards and one touchdown. He has five touchdown passes on the season with no interceptions. Lock was the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 draft and has started 18 games for the Broncos over the past two seasons.

