CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcata, CA

The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road is under new management

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 5 days ago

[This post contains video, click to play]

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- It’s officially Fall, and the pumpkin patches have officially opened up their doors.
Last year, many pumpkin patches stayed closed during the pandemic. But this year already looks different.

A local Humboldt County pumpkin patch is the prime spot to find your perfect pumpkin this fall. The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road opened its doors for the fall and will be open for business through Halloween.

“They can explore the six acres of pumpkins, we have a lot of different varieties, and we have A corn corridor; it’s not exactly a maze, but a really tall corn patch that you can walk through that has different exits and paths out to the patch,” Alissa Pattison, Manager at The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road.

This season the pumpkin patch is under new management. The patch has been operating for over 30 years and was managed by Warren Creek farms, but now it will be managed by Earthly Edibles and Artio.

Local schools have been going on fields trips to The Pumpkin Patch, an average of about 300 kids a day visiting during the week.

“Coming early and seeing just the multitude of beautiful pumpkins and the maze and fun activities for kids was a great way to spend Sunday morning,” Chrystyna, Customer, at The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road.

Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road will also be providing produce from its other farm in Korbel.

Most pumpkins will be running for 59 cents a pound, pie pumpkins for a dollar a pound, and miniature pumpkins are a dollar each.

The pumpkin patch will be open Tuesday through Sunday with no entrance fee.

The post The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road is under new management appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 1

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

“Scream-A-Torium” Comes Alive in Fortuna

FORTUNA, Calif. (KIEM) – There will be a nightmare on Main Street in Fortuna with the opening of Griffin Loch’s Scream-A-Torium on October 22nd. You’ll only have 6 days to confront your fears. There’s even a PG-rated family day for very young children. Go to the website for tickets. Screamatoriumhaunt.com The post “Scream-A-Torium” Comes Alive in Fortuna appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Northern California Community Blood Bank celebrates 70 years

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Northern California Community Blood Bank celebrates a significant milestone of 70 years of serving Humboldt and Del Norte counties. They started back in 1951; since then, they have moved locations a few times and have also gone mobile to make it more convenient for donors. You can often see their three […] The post The Northern California Community Blood Bank celebrates 70 years appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

WALK THROUGH THE SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST EXHIBIT

HUMBOLDT, Calif.(KIEM)- The U.S Forest Service hasn’t announced the exact day they will cut the U.S Capitol Christmas Tree but did hint that the Christmas Tree will be cut in late October.  The day will be released in the next few weeks. since the tree’s location is difficult to get to, the u.s forest service […] The post WALK THROUGH THE SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST EXHIBIT appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Drought Severely Impacts Local Farms

Regli Jerseys is a 400 acre farm in Ferndale, home to approximately 300 cows. They rely on providing organ milk to Humboldt as their primary source of income. “There’s not enough local pasture or grass growing. It didn’t grow as well because we had less water.  The cost of feeding our cows have now gone […] The post Drought Severely Impacts Local Farms appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FERNDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Humboldt County, CA
Business
Arcata, CA
Industry
Arcata, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Arcata, CA
Business
City
Arcata, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Korbel, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise will be holding a Drive-by Oktoberfest Dinner

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise wants to invite the public to enjoy an Oktoberfest meal on October 17th. The club will be hosting a drive-through event, where meals and drinks will be pre-ordered online. The meal includes two bratwursts, a german-style potato salad, sauerkraut, a large soft pretzel, and homemade black […] The post The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise will be holding a Drive-by Oktoberfest Dinner appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Feedback for Patrick’s Point State Park to change its name to Sue-Meg due September 28th

TRINIDAD, Calif. (KIEM)- The Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s feedback to change the name of Patrick’s Point State Park in Humboldt to Sue-Meg State Park to honor the original place name for the area used by the Yurok people.  In the 1930’s California State Parks took over Patrick’s Point and […] The post Feedback for Patrick’s Point State Park to change its name to Sue-Meg due September 28th appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINIDAD, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department runs out of water as they fight a structure fire

HOOPA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department was called out past midnight about a structure fire in Hoopa. Living in the home were two current residents who escaped the fire with nothing but what they were wearing at the time. “My granddaughter flew in through my door and said, ‘grandma, the house is on […] The post The Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department runs out of water as they fight a structure fire appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HOOPA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Arcata Plaza had a busy morning today

ARCATA, Calif.(KIEM)- The Arcata Plaza hosted its weekly Humboldt County farmers market. Where you can find the freshest Humboldt County grown plants, meats, and much more, though it is required to wear a mask, some still don’t feel comfortable being around others, so they offer the harvest box. “You can order your produce box ahead […] The post The Arcata Plaza had a busy morning today appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Earthly Edibles#Chrystyna Customer#Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Arcata Playhouse will be hosting its event Migrations

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- On September 25th, the Arcata Playhouse will be hosting its event Migrations. That starts at 9 AM, where they will make their way to Valley West. They expect the walk to take an estimated 4 hours as they stop at different parks along the way. Where various organizations, artists, and individuals will […] The post Arcata Playhouse will be hosting its event Migrations appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt Bay Fire responds to a fire at the Humboldt Waste Management Authority facility

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt Bay Fire crews had their hands full Tuesday morning after smoke was seen coming from a warehouse on West Hawthorn Street in Eureka. At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, employees of the Humboldt Waste Management Authority’s waste transfer station in Eureka saw smoke coming from a garbage pile inside of the warehouse. […] The post Humboldt Bay Fire responds to a fire at the Humboldt Waste Management Authority facility appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

What to do when returning home from an Evacuation Order

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Knob Fire that burned more than 2 thousand 400 acres has now been fully contained. So the evacuated residents are now allowed to go back home, but as they try to put their lives back together, some precautions need to be taken. “Anytime somebody is returning from a wildfire, there is […] The post What to do when returning home from an Evacuation Order appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

National Preparedness Month: Build A Kit

September is National Preparedness Month. Week two focuses on building a kit to be prepared if a disaster strikes. Everyone in your family should have their own personal disaster kit that includes basic supplies for 72 hours. Each family should personalize their kits for each person or pet’s unique needs and keep them where they […] The post National Preparedness Month: Build A Kit appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KIEM-TV Redwood News

FORTUNA NATIVE MOTIVATED TO SERVE

FORTUNA, Calif.(KIEM)- Fortuna native Cesar Cervantes remembers going to school when he was only seven years old. After arriving in class, he was sent home again because terrorists had attacked America. Cervantes never forgot that day, and as he got older, he said 9/11 became a motivator for him to serve his country. “Most of […] The post FORTUNA NATIVE MOTIVATED TO SERVE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Samoa Peninsula Fire Department Burglaries

SAMOA, Calif.(KIEM)- The Samoa Peninsula Fire Department is staffed entirely by volunteers, and they need every piece of equipment they have. But on Thursday, someone broke into the station and left a big mess. Fire Chief Dale Unea and his wife discovered that all three vehicles had been ransacked, and supplies were scattered all over […] The post Samoa Peninsula Fire Department Burglaries appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
SAMOA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
152
Followers
100
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy