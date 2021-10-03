The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road is under new management

[This post contains video, click to play]

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- It’s officially Fall, and the pumpkin patches have officially opened up their doors.

Last year, many pumpkin patches stayed closed during the pandemic. But this year already looks different.

A local Humboldt County pumpkin patch is the prime spot to find your perfect pumpkin this fall. The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road opened its doors for the fall and will be open for business through Halloween.

“They can explore the six acres of pumpkins, we have a lot of different varieties, and we have A corn corridor; it’s not exactly a maze, but a really tall corn patch that you can walk through that has different exits and paths out to the patch,” Alissa Pattison, Manager at The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road.

This season the pumpkin patch is under new management. The patch has been operating for over 30 years and was managed by Warren Creek farms, but now it will be managed by Earthly Edibles and Artio.

Local schools have been going on fields trips to The Pumpkin Patch, an average of about 300 kids a day visiting during the week.

“Coming early and seeing just the multitude of beautiful pumpkins and the maze and fun activities for kids was a great way to spend Sunday morning,” Chrystyna, Customer, at The Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road.

Pumpkin Patch at Mad River Road will also be providing produce from its other farm in Korbel.

Most pumpkins will be running for 59 cents a pound, pie pumpkins for a dollar a pound, and miniature pumpkins are a dollar each.

The pumpkin patch will be open Tuesday through Sunday with no entrance fee.

