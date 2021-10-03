Why Dylan Cease could be Sox' pitching savior in playoffs

CLEVELAND — Dylan Cease was in the middle of another very good night in his breakout season. Then he took a batted ball off his throwing arm. The Chicago White Sox starting pitcher was cruising against the Cleveland Indians on Friday when a sixth-inning comebacker off the bat of Bradley Zimmer hit Cease in the right arm. Clearly not feeling too good, Cease squatted on the infield grass for a long while as the trainer and manager Tony La Russa came out for a visit. Cease eventually got up to throw a few practice tosses and test things out, but La Russa seemingly made the executive decision that his pitcher call it a day.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO