Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans are one game out of first place in the AFC South despite getting humiliated 40-0 in Week 4 in the worst loss in franchise history. About 30 minutes after the Buffalo Bills demolished the Texans, rendering them 1-3 on the season, the Tennessee Titans missed a “game-tying” field goal against the New York Jets to lose 27-24 with 19 seconds to go.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO