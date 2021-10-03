CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blessing of the Animals

By Sarah Gordon
Rev. Anthony Dinoto leans in to kiss Cody, a six-year-old Yorkshire terrier held by owner Susan Purtill of Niantic, during the Blessing of the Animals at Saint John’s Episcopal Church Sunday October 3, 2021. Dinoto said the Niantic church has been holding the event for about 25 years. “It’s so nice to welcome our parishioners' pets, family members, into our church home,” he said. The event held at churches around the world, honors Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology. The Feast of St Francis of Assisi is celebrated on Oct. 4. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

East Lyme — The Rev. Anthony Dinoto leads the Blessing of the Animals at Saint John's Episcopal Church on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021.

Dinoto said the Niantic church has been holding the event for about 25 years. "It´s so nice to welcome our parishioners' pets, family members, into our church home," he said.

The event, held at churches around the world, honors Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology. The Feast of St Francis of Assisi is celebrated on Oct. 4.

