Taryn Manning and Fiancee Anne Cline Split After Surprise Proposal Put Star 'On the Spot'

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Taryn Manning and Anne Cline. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Anne Cline/Instagram

Moving on. Taryn Manning and Anne Cline split after getting engaged in June, and the Orange is the New Black actress initiated the breakup, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Taryn only said ‘yes’ because her ex, Anne, put her on the spot,” a source close to Manning, 42, tells Us.

Cline, 30, proposed in a bar in Panama City, Florida, in June during her concert. The singer hopped off the stage and got down on one knee to pop the question to the star. Manning appeared to say yes and later confirmed to TMZ, “It was the easiest YES I ever said!”

However, the insider explains that Manning didn’t really feel she could turn down the marriage proposal in front of a bar full of patrons with their cameras watching her. That’s part of why she never shared a formal announcement or social media post about their relationship.

The source adds that after spending a little time engaged, the Karen actress realized her romance with Cline “just was not the right relationship for her.”

Manning initiated the breakup about a month ago, and she is already back in the dating game. “She now has moved on and is happy in a new relationship,” the insider adds.

In late August, she hinted that she was single when she posted a picture cuddling with a pooch. “I’m sticking with animals from here on out,” she wrote via Instagram with the hashtag “humans suck sometimes.”

Another cryptic post came this month when the Virginia-born star seemed to indicate that she found sparks with someone new. She shared an image of the quote: “And then suddenly, you meet that one person that makes you forget about yesterday, and dream about tomorrow.”

Taryn Manning Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Manning captioned the post, “You are soovin❤️ #mywholelife.” The 8 Mile star has not revealed her new love just yet.

While she has avoided talking about her romantic life, the actress has been asked about her friendship with Britney Spears. With the performer’s conservatorship in the spotlight, Manning was asked about working with the pop star in 2002’s Crossroads. She clarified to Us that she hadn’t seen the “Lucky” singer in nearly a decade.

“I have not spoken to Britney in 10 years, but we had an amazing time on Crossroads,” she told Us in late September after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed to terminate his role as conservator.

Manning continued, “We spent months in the car that we took ‘cross country’ sharing stories, joking, laughing and had a friendship for years, especially while filming. I wish her only the best and am so happy about the progress of this week. Nothing but love for Brit!”

