Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Season 5 premiere spoilers, themes

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to have a chance to dive into Bravo Team and what’s next? We definitely understand anyone out there who is eager to get back into the show, especially after such a long wait. Unfortunately, here is where we have...

Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Exit After Season 3 Premiere

Following the three-part crossover between CBS shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and new spinoff series FBI: International, one star of the franchise has announced they're no longer returning to the series. Actor Kellan Lutz, who has been with the series since its backdoor pilot back in 2019 aired during the flagship FBI, took to social media to confirm that his time with the show had come to an end. In the crossover event, Lutz's character was shot and returned to his family to recuperate. Fans shouldn't worry too much thoug has the series is leaving the door open for him to return, and Lutz seems to be willing to reprise eventually.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: When Will Ducky Mallard Appear in Season 19?

The newest 19th season of “NCIS” has been on for several weeks now. Since then, fans got reunited with some of their favorite members of the popular crime drama. That includes Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Tim McGee, and Nick Torres. We’ve even got plenty of screen time with the newbies for this season — Jessica Knight and Alden Parker.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago P.D.' Couple Gets Engaged in Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 9 started on Wednesday and included a major milestone for two characters. Det. Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, proposed to Det. Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. However, their potential wedding could be far off into the future while other dramas in the show play out.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Get Big News as TV Ratings Come In

The newest season of NCIS premiered on Monday night. NCIS fans also got to see the first episode of the show's latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, on the very same night. According to TV Line, both of the shows performed incredibly well in the ratings. This is especially good news for two reasons — NCIS aired on a different night than usual and it was the first-ever episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: New Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray photos!

Now that the NCIS season 19 premiere has come and gone, the fine folks at CBS are handing over even more great stuff pertaining to the show. In particular today, we’re talking all about new photos highlighting Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and a handful of other cast members!. Consider some...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Turns Out, Shifting Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. To Friday Nights May Have Been The Smart Move After All

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of S.W.A.T. Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T had its Season 5 premiere on the first night of October and the episode followed Hondo in Mexico after his S.W.A.T. demotion. While things were looking different on the series, outside the series there were some changes too. The CBS cop procedural is officially part of the Friday night lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season. While that can be a tough night for TV due to the fact not many people watch live on Fridays, it seems like S.W.A.T. is holding its own.
TV SERIES
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: If They Could Only Watch One Episode for the Rest of Their Lives, Here’s Which Ones Fans Are Picking

CBS‘s hit show, “NCIS,” just kicked off its 19th season and it’s been nothing if action-packed since the premiere. Monday debuts its third brand new episode. As such, “NCIS” fans have followed an impressive total number of episodes soaring way past 300. However, recently, fans faced an almost impossible question. Were “NCIS” fans only able to watch one episode of the crime drama for the rest of their lives, the following are their picks.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Why is Eddie lying?

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These” and based on some early details, this one looks fascinating. We’re going to have one of our more intriguing Jamie / Eddie storylines of the season, and we’re sure that it has people wondering a lot of different things in advance.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans convinced Gibbs' fate sealed following major emotional moment

Mark Harmon has been keeping television fans entertained as the beloved Leroy Jethro Gibbs on hit drama NCIS for nearly two decades now. However, it seems that he could finally be saying his farewells this season. On Monday night's episode, his tragic downfall was foreshadowed, suggesting that viewers can expect a gut-wrenching episode next week.
TV SERIES

