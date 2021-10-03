Beginning To Cool

Air Quality (as of 7:00PM) GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas. As we head into the work week, we’ll make the transition from warmer, sunnier days to a more active weather pattern. The ridge of high pressure that dominated the weather over the West since last week will weaken, leaving room for a trough to dig in from the northwest. It will also interact with a sub-tropical low floating northward into southern California. The set-up will be somewhat disorganized, meaning that all the pieces may not really line up enough to produce rain for our area, but at the very least, there is at least some chance of rain from the 8th through the 10th.