The University of Denver hockey program is ultra-motivated after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2007. On Friday night, with a full house expected at Magness Arena, the No. 12 Pioneers embark on a new season fueled by the disappointment of their losing record (10-13-1) from a year ago. DU had previously not finished below .500 going back to the 1999-2000 season.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO