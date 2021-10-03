CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, North Fulton, South Fulton by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: DeKalb; North Fulton; South Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of DeKalb and south central Fulton Counties through 730 PM EDT At 653 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Sweet Auburn, or over Atlanta, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, Dunwoody, East Point, Chamblee, Doraville, Clarkston, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Pine Lake, Tucker, Belvedere Park, North Decatur, North Atlanta, North Druid Hills, Midtown, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee and Druid Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

