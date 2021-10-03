CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom 2’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend Box Office of the Pandemic

By Matt Singer
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In surprising and promising box office news, Venom: Let There Be Carnage defied expectations and scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of the pandemic to date. The film earned an estimated $90.1 million in its opening weekend. In what may be the best and most impressive aspect of the film’s success, the new Venom had an even bigger opening weekend than the first Venom movie, which opened with $80.2 million in the fall of 2018, long before Covid began causing enormous issues for the theatrical industry.

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Destroys Weekend Box Office Competition with $90.1M Debut

Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage devoured the weekend box office competition after bringing in $90.1 million. The highly anticipated sequel debuted at number one and easily scored the highest domestic pandemic opening, squashing Black Widow's previous record of $80.8 million. The studio was cautious with their initial projections for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but it was clear to outsiders that the studio was sitting on a box office monster, just waiting to be unleashed.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, & The Many Saints of Newark

This October’s box office has often been circled on the calendar as the start of the next phase in domestic box office recovery. With the month officially beginning this weekend, the time has come for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, and The Many Saints of Newark to begin making that important impression on moviegoers and the industry at large as 2021 enters its final quarter.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores 2nd Highest Thursday Box Office Of The Pandemic

As recently as this week, Sony was very conservatively estimating a $40 million three-day opening weekend for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which felt a little on the low side. After all, it’s one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters of the year, one that’s gone all-out to mount a massive marketing blitz to get audiences into theaters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Pandemic#Ip#Marvel
SuperHeroHype

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million At the Box Office

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Opens With $90.1 Million. Heading into this weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s box office results were estimated to land between $60 million to $70 million during its opening weekend. However, the sequel to Venom far surpassed those expectations. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Let There Be Carnage earned approximately $90.1 million. That’s a record for the pandemic, and surpasses Black Widow‘s $81 million opening.
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘Venom 2' smashes pandemic box office record; ‘No Time to Die’ soars overseas

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel and Sony Pictures’ irreverent antihero origin story — devoured its prey at the North American box office this weekend, debuting at $90.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. In addition to outperforming other new releases, the...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1 million at the box office

NEW YORK — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...
MOVIES
Variety

Will ‘No Time to Die’ Set an Opening Weekend Box Office Record for the Bond Franchise?

Daniel Craig’s final mission as James Bond may be his toughest yet. Can the stylish secret agent get skittish audiences to return to their local movie theaters? If overseas excitement is any indication, “No Time to Die” is poised to make a splash at the domestic box office when it opens on Friday, though it may fall short of setting new franchise records. The latest 007 adventure launched internationally last weekend, more than a year behind schedule, with a huge $121 million debut. In the U.S. and Canada, “No Time to Die” is expected to bring in $60 million to $70 million...
MOVIES
martincitytelegraph.com

Campy and violent, “Venom: Let there Be Carnage” becomes weekend box office hit

Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes what worked in its predecessor and doubles and triples down, resulting in a veritable blast of a film. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist based in San Francisco who happens to share a body with an alien symbiote named Venom (also voiced by Hardy). The two have a strained relationship, with Eddie wanting to focus on his journalism and enjoy his moderate success in peace, while Venom wants to enjoy the simple things in his life; namely, eating bad guys’ brains. When one of Eddie’s subjects, deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), gets a taste of Eddie’s blood (and with it, a symbiote of his own named Carnage), Eddie and Venom must mend their relationship and work together to prevent total carnage.
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
774
Followers
2K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy