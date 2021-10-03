Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth
Fox News has received backlash for a headline that falsely suggested Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) shirked on paying property tax on her Illinois home. “Wtf is wrong with you guys?!?” tennis legend Martina Navratilova wrote, noting that the story itself explains that Duckworth took advantage of a tax credit available to all disabled U.S. veterans, regardless of income. “You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so?”www.thewrap.com
