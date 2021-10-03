CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Fox News has received backlash for a headline that falsely suggested Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) shirked on paying property tax on her Illinois home. “Wtf is wrong with you guys?!?” tennis legend Martina Navratilova wrote, noting that the story itself explains that Duckworth took advantage of a tax credit available to all disabled U.S. veterans, regardless of income. “You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so?”

Wolf Pfizer
5d ago

Would Fox News run this story if Sen. Duckworth were a Republican?

Steven C Indiana
4d ago

my brother was a full quadriplegic but still had to pay taxes on the property he owned. I don't think there should be very many exemptions for people that have Stanfill amounts of money. Duckworth wasn't worth a whole lot while in the military but now she's worth millions of dollars , now that she's in Congress . follow the money people

Black Enterprise

Fox News Slammed After Printing Misleading Headline About Senator Tammy Duckworth

Fox News is being called out after one of its writers reported that Sen. Tammy Duckworth hasn’t paid property taxes on her Illinois home since 2015. The headline for the story, “Democrat Tammy Duckworth hasn’t paid property tax on her Illinois home since 2015 report says” omitted the fact that Duckworth, a disabled veteran, is exempt from paying property taxes.
