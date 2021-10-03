DeMarlo Hale’s last day on the job and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

ARLINGTON, Texas -- DeMarlo Hale has interviewed for big league manager jobs in the past. He knows how the process works. When asked if his tenure as the Indians acting manager -- which ended Sunday with a 6-0 win over Texas in the season finale -- reinforced his desire to manage one day, Hale said, “You use the word reinforce. . .I don’t think so. Organizations are going to dig into who they feel is right to run their organization. There have been a number of times I’ve interviewed for positions. I think the industry knows, here’s a name out there that we’re interesting in hearing his thoughts.