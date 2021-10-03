CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

DeMarlo Hale’s last day on the job and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARLINGTON, Texas -- DeMarlo Hale has interviewed for big league manager jobs in the past. He knows how the process works. When asked if his tenure as the Indians acting manager -- which ended Sunday with a 6-0 win over Texas in the season finale -- reinforced his desire to manage one day, Hale said, “You use the word reinforce. . .I don’t think so. Organizations are going to dig into who they feel is right to run their organization. There have been a number of times I’ve interviewed for positions. I think the industry knows, here’s a name out there that we’re interesting in hearing his thoughts.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Cleveland Bids Farewell to the Indians Moniker

As I got in the elevator on Sunday afternoon to make my way up to the press box, a fan hopped on at the last second wearing a cool, unique black t-shirt. Written in red and white cursive font, the shirt featured a blown-up lineup card from some of the “days gone by,” with names like Lofton, Vizquel, Baerga, Belle and Thome written on it.
MLB
neosportsinsiders.com

Cleveland Indians 2021 Year In Review

Before this year, the Cleveland Indians had advanced to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. What do they have to show for it? Nothing, except for the distinction as the team that fell to the Chicago Cubs, and thus helped break the curse of the goat. Unfortunately...
MLB
ideastream.org

Q&A: Cleveland Indians Play Their Last Home Game As The Guardians Era Looms

Cleveland’s baseball team plays its last home game as the Indians this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. It’s a makeup for a rainout last week. The team is dropping the divisive Indians name, considered racist against Native Americans by many and defended by diehards who see no such connection. The team will be the Guardians next season.
MLB
MLB

Hale aims to keep Cleveland on winning side

KANSAS CITY -- The Indians may not be in the thick of a postseason hunt, but the team is still in a race with itself. Cleveland entered Tuesday sitting two games under .500 with six games to go in the regular season. The club is attempting to avoid its first losing season since 2012 -- the year before Terry Francona took over as manager. And acting skipper DeMarlo Hale is hoping to keep the losing season off Francona’s record books.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cleveland closes out Indians name with win

CLEVELAND – As they've done in countless ninth innings over decades, fans in Progressive Field stood to cheer during the final three outs. It was different Monday. They chanted “Let's Go Indians!”. One last time. The Indians won their final home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City...
MLB
WKYC

Lucas Giolito's 6 scoreless innings leads Chicago White Sox past Cleveland Indians 5-2

CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2. Chicago (88-68) clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is just 34-33 since the All-Star break. The Tribe (76-79) will miss the postseason for just the second time in six seasons.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Orosco
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Demarlo Hale
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Photos: Tribe wins last home game under Cleveland Indians name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Indians played at Progressive Field for the final time under their century-old name, beating Kansas City 8-3. Sunday was supposed to be the team’s final time playing as the Indians at home, but a last-minute reschedule due to rain brought about today’s game.
MLB
Sandusky Register

Cleveland Indians: A final goodbye

CLEVELAND — They shouted “Let’s go Tribe!” with more vigor than usual, which clearly echoed throughout concourses and stairwells. They fashioned Chief Wahoo-branded attire — displayed on jerseys, hats, pins, shirts, pants and more — prominently and proudly. And, from Progressive Field, for one last time, they rooted on Cleveland’s...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians exit with 6-0 victory; Cleveland Guardians are at the gate

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Guardians, not the Barbarians, are at the gate. The Indians are no more. Cleveland’s baseball team played its last game under the name Indians on Sunday at Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark with a retractable roof built on the Texas plains. The Indians beat the Rangers, 6-0, which brought symmetry to the angst-filled debate that the name change has produced.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big League
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘Cleveland’s always been a winner’: Fans weigh in on name change, stadium upgrades as Indians season ends

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chill in the air Sunday signaled the end of the Cleveland Indians 2021 season, and the final game for the name “Indians,” which dates back to 1915. “Kind of sad just because, you know, I grew up with Chief Wahoo, as you can see big supporter of the tribe. You know, I understand the name change, I totally get it, but definitely a sad day,” said Austin, a life-long fan who chose not to share a last name for this story.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez AL finalist for Hank Aaron Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jose Ramirez has been named an American League finalist for the Hank Aaron Award for the second straight season. Ramirez, Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Salvador Perez, Shohei Ohtani, Cedric Mullins and Matt Olson are the finalists in the AL. The NL finalists are Nick Castellanos, Brandon Crawford, Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy