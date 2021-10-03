Van Drew Introduces the Banking Privacy Act of 2021
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) introduced the Banking Privacy Act of 2021 Oct. 1. According to a release from the congressman's team, Van Drew recently voiced his opposition to the Biden administration's proposal to require financial institutions to report private bank information of individuals to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Currently, this provision is being considered to be included in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending reconciliation package.www.capemaycountyherald.com
