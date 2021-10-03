CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Van Drew Introduces the Banking Privacy Act of 2021

By Press Release
Cape May County Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) introduced the Banking Privacy Act of 2021 Oct. 1. According to a release from the congressman's team, Van Drew recently voiced his opposition to the Biden administration's proposal to require financial institutions to report private bank information of individuals to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Currently, this provision is being considered to be included in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending reconciliation package.

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

For Nancy Pelosi, “taxing the rich” means giving the IRS access to bank accounts over $10,000

If you have more than $10,000 in your bank account, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you must be one of the rich and wealthy elites the Democrat party is making pay their fair share under Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Under the current proposal, the IRS will be given access to view all transactions over $600 on accounts with $10,000 or more in them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS New York

Financial Institutions Push Back Against Bill Giving IRS More Scrutiny Over Bank Accounts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Biden administration is trying to stop tax evasion and it’s proposing doing so by requiring banks to report your account information to the IRS, but many financial institutions are balking at the idea. From Vermont to Mississippi, banks across the country are posting calls to action imploring their customers to stop a proposal that would give the IRS more scrutiny over banks accounts. “I think it’s a private matter, what your bank account, what you have in your bank account or what you hold,” one person said. “Don’t you have enough? Leave us alone,” Hoboken resident Lissette Melendez...
U.S. POLITICS
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Issues Statement Opposing Raising Debt Limit

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) Oct. 10 issued the following statement on the Senate recently voting to raise the U.S. debt limit. According to a release from the congressman's office, this is set to be voted on in the House Oct. 12. "Continued efforts from the Left...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Co-sponsors Bill to Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced Oct. 7 that he joined U.S. Rep. Daniel Crenshaw (R-Texas) as an original co-sponsor of H.R.5418, the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates Interstate Commerce Act. "I am proud to join my colleague, Congressman Crenshaw, as an original co-sponsor of this critical piece...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Van Drew
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Sounds Off on Scheller’s Imprisonment

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement regarding Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller being held in a military prison while he awaits a preliminary hearing. "Lt. Col. Scheller is a patriot who fought for and defended our great nation," stated Van Drew. "Demanding accountability for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Congress should act on privacy, rather than leaving the job to regulators

A stalemated Congress is looking toward a depressingly familiar solution for its failure to pass comprehensive privacy legislation: Get someone else to do its job for it. The Senate Commerce Committee led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is undertaking at least two hearings to reanimate languishing efforts to develop a law protecting consumer data — but many, understandably after years of unfulfilled promises, have ceased to hold their breath. This explains a letter this month from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and a handful of colleagues urging Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan to begin a regulatory process that would take matters into the agency’s hands. The commission laid the groundwork for this kind of action this summer, when it voted to streamline the cumbersome series of steps known as Magnuson-Moss rulemaking. This next-best option is certainly better than nothing, yet the best option remains bipartisan compromise. Lawmakers shouldn’t give up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Bank#Business Bank#Democrats#Americans
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Logan Banner

John R. Kelly: Stop IRS overreach into bank accounts

In all my years of public service, it’s always been a point of pride for me to listen closely when I hear complaints and concerns from friends and neighbors. The most recent uproar has me as concerned as ever. A part of Democrat President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal...
U.S. POLITICS
wktn.com

Latta Introduces the Stop Penalizing Working Seniors Act to Expand Access to HSAs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) introduced legislation, the Stop Penalizing Working Seniors Act, to expand access to health savings accounts (HSAs) and fix a technicality prohibiting individuals who are receiving social security benefits from contributing to their HSA accounts. Health Savings Accounts allow individuals to make tax-free...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy