Van Drew Introduces the Banking Privacy Act of 2021

A stalemated Congress is looking toward a depressingly familiar solution for its failure to pass comprehensive privacy legislation: Get someone else to do its job for it. The Senate Commerce Committee led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is undertaking at least two hearings to reanimate languishing efforts to develop a law protecting consumer data — but many, understandably after years of unfulfilled promises, have ceased to hold their breath. This explains a letter this month from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and a handful of colleagues urging Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan to begin a regulatory process that would take matters into the agency’s hands. The commission laid the groundwork for this kind of action this summer, when it voted to streamline the cumbersome series of steps known as Magnuson-Moss rulemaking. This next-best option is certainly better than nothing, yet the best option remains bipartisan compromise. Lawmakers shouldn’t give up.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO